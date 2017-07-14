Kelowna beaches and boat launches reopened after flooding

With the level of Okanagan Lake continuing to fall, more beaches and boat launches have been reopened in Kelowna.

The last of the closed launches, Sutherland Bay, is back in business.

And both lanes at the Water Street launch are again open.

Flood protection measures have been removed at Hot Sands beach at City Park and at the beaches at Strathcona, Kinsmen and Rotary parks.

The City of Kelowna says the cleanup of remaining flood debris on the beaches continues.