Military helicopter helps rescue badly injured Kelowna hiker from mountain

A badly injured hiker was plucked off a Kelowna area mountain Thursday night by a Canadian Forces Cormorant helicopter.

Kelowna Search and Rescue members were called to Little White mountain at about 7:45 p.m.

COSAR spokesperson, Duane Tresnich, says a man and woman in their 20’s were hiking on a path along a cliff when the man slipped and fell down the rock face.

Tresnich says he was quite severely hurt including head and leg injuries.

A specially trained team with Penticton Search and Rescue was brought to the site by helicopter.

They were able to stabilize the patient but he couldn’t be removed by the PENSAR helicopter because it was getting too dark.

Tresnich says that’s why the military chopper, with its night flying certified crew, was summoned from CFB Comox.

The injured Kelowna man was taken to the airport at about 1:00 a.m. Friday and then by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital.