Hwy 1 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Langley causes nine-hour closure

Highway 1 has reopened after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles caused traffic chaos Friday morning.

The wreckage happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. along Highway 1 near 245th Street.

The five-vehicle crash included three semi-trucks loaded with various equipment, one large commercial truck and one van.

Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Tow trucks spent much of the day clearing debris from the road.

That left Highway 1 closed westbound from 264th to 248th street, and caused heavy traffic delays in the area.

The freeway finally reopened around 6:30 p.m., more than three hours after officials had initially estimated it would be clear.

In addition to this crash, RCMP were called to a crash 200 metres west of the 264th Street exit on Highway 1. At this time, it is not known if this collision may be connected to the earlier collision.

In this crash, two cars were involved and three people went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Cause of both crashes are still under investigation. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crashes.