Saskatoon welcomes FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters basketball tournament

It’s game time in downtown Saskatoon for the two-day FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters basketball tournament.

4th Avenue and 21st Street have been transformed into an outdoor stadium for the only stop on the masters tour in Canada and the United States.

The 3×3 basketball tournament is made up of 12 teams of four players from around the world. Three of those teams are Canadian: Saskatoon, Montreal and Winnipeg.

Team Saskatoon is made up of Michael Linklater, Michael Lieffers, Nolan Brudehl and Steve Sir (Edmonton).

The foursome finished the 2016 season in 10th place and are each ranked in the top 20 globally. The team’s first game starts Saturday at 3:20 p.m.

On top of the 3×3 tournament, there will be a slam dunk contest, shoot-out contest, live music and cheerleaders/dance teams. The full schedule can be found online at the FIBA 3×3 website.

An amateur 3×3 tournament will also take place on satellite courts beside the main court.

Entry to the tournament and all the events are free.

Tourism Saskatoon, in partnership with Canada Basketball ,won a three year bid to host the 3×3 basketball tournament. Tourism Saskatoon president and CEO Todd Brandt says the anticipation of this event has heightened after the International Olympic Committee announced 3×3 basketball will be a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Any group of four players, regardless of their nationality, representing a city can qualify for the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters by winning a prior qualifying tournament.

Each of the 12 Masters teams in this tournament are competing for $20,000 American and a seat in the FIBA 3×3 final in Beijing, China, at the end of October.