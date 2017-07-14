World
July 14, 2017 12:42 pm

Video captures woman taking picture at museum, knocking over $200K in art

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

ABOVE: The woman is about to take a photo but knocks over pillars of art at the Los Angeles museum.

A woman taking photos at a Los Angeles museum knocked over $200,000 worth of art after trying to take a picture.

A security camera from the Simon Birch exhibit at the 14th Factory gallery shows a woman (who looks like she is about to take a selfie) crouch down next to a row of pedestals displaying the art. She then falls onto one of them causing the rest to topple.

The woman then gets up and tries to put back the knocked over pieces of art.

A spokeswoman for the exhibition told CNET that three sculptures were irreparably damaged and others to varying degrees. The damage amounted to around $200,000. The spokesperson did not say whether the damage was covered by insurance but said the gallery wasn’t behind the emergence of the video.

Although a selfie stick was not used in this case, many tourist spots around the world have banned them.

The Kentucky Derby banned the so-called “Wand of Narcissus,” and the stick is also banned at CannesCoachella, Lollapalooza and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, among others.

