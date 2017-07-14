Sharon Stone responds to leaked Madonna letter calling her ‘mediocre’

In a heartfelt message, Sharon Stone has shown that words from the past will not come between her friendship with Madonna.

A handwritten letter allegedly penned by Madonna in the early 90s reveals the singer’s frustrations with her career. The Like A Virgin hitmaker complains about the lack of appreciation for her talents and criticizes the “horribly mediocre” Whitney Houston and Stone for their success in acting and music.

“It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have,” the pop star writes (via Huffington Post). “Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die but they’re so horribly mediocre, and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.”

She continues: “Everything I do is so original and unique and I put so much of myself into it like my book and my record and it’s only brought me heartache and pain and I don’t think I can play the game to be accepted.”

However, Stone, who is now a close friend of Madonna, did not take these decades old comments to heart. Instead, the Basic Instinct star took to Facebook to share a message of support with her friend and admonished those who leaked the letter.

“Dear Madonna, First, I think it’s absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters. Therefore; I publish publicly,” the 59-year-old actress stated. “Know that I am your friend. I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments… have felt as mediocre as you described. We know, as only those who have survived so long that owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths; to become all that we both have become.”

She finished: “I love and adore you; won’t be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys. Sharon.”

Madonna’s letter, which was obtained by Radar, will go up for auction at Gotta Have Rock and Roll this month, along with other personal effects including clothing and jewelry. A letter written by the late rapper Tupac Shakur addressed to Madonna from prison will also be auctioned off.

Darlene Lutz – Madonna’s former friend and art consultant – was the one who provided the letter to the auction house.

Stone choosing not to lash out over the slam against her and instead stick up for her buddy is a true friendship goal for us all.