Canada
July 14, 2017 8:32 am

Police investigating serious crash in northwest London

By Reporter  AM980

A single-vehicle crash at Oxford Street and Wonderland Road in London, Ont. on July 13, 2017.

Twitter / @amarh7
A A

A 44-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash at Oxford and Wonderland on Thursday night.

London police and emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection at 9:05 p.m. and found a vehicle hit a pole.

According to police, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was treated by EMS and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The area was closed off for several hours as officers worked on scene, but traffic is flowing through the area again Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Injuries
Investigation
London Police
northwest london
Oxford
Serious Crash
Serious Injuries
vehicle strikes pole
vehicle struck pole
Wonderland

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News