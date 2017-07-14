Police investigating serious crash in northwest London
A 44-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash at Oxford and Wonderland on Thursday night.
London police and emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection at 9:05 p.m. and found a vehicle hit a pole.
According to police, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was treated by EMS and transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The area was closed off for several hours as officers worked on scene, but traffic is flowing through the area again Friday morning.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670.
