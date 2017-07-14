10 people displaced by fire near Moncton

Ten people have been displaced by a fire that damaged a duplex near Moncton, New Brunswick.

The Canadian Red Cross says one man was treated in hospital following the Thursday evening fire in Irishtown.

It says the blaze caused extensive damage to one side of the duplex, while the other side was damaged by smoke.

Volunteers are helping five adults find lodging and emergency items and the Red Cross says it is offering aid to others affected by the fire.