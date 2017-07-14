Canada
July 14, 2017 8:22 am
Updated: July 14, 2017 8:27 am

10 people displaced by fire near Moncton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Close Up Of Flames

St Lowitsch / EyeEm
A A

Ten people have been displaced by a fire that damaged a duplex near Moncton, New Brunswick.

The Canadian Red Cross says one man was treated in hospital following the Thursday evening fire in Irishtown.

It says the blaze caused extensive damage to one side of the duplex, while the other side was damaged by smoke.

Volunteers are helping five adults find lodging and emergency items and the Red Cross says it is offering aid to others affected by the fire.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Fire
Irishtown Fire
Irishtown New Brunswick
Moncton
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Fire
Red Cross

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News