Paris tightens security on Bastille Day, Donald Trump guest of honour

Paris has tightened security for its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honour to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I.

Two hours before the parade Friday, the famed Champs-Elysees avenue was emptied as was the Place de la Concorde with its golden-tipped obelisk. The wide boulevard has been targeted repeatedly by Islamic extremists, most recently last month when a man crashed his car into a convoy of gendarmes.

French and American fighter jets flew over Champs-Elysees avenue and the reviewing stands where Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron were seated.

In a speech, Macron thanked the United States for coming to the aid of France a century ago marking 100 years since the U.S. entry into World War I. French and American flags were prominent throughout. The two leaders hugged at the end of the speech.

Macron then heads to the southern city of Nice, where last year an extremist plowed a truck into the holiday crowd, killing dozens.

