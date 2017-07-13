Top cop talks crime with Penticton and area residents

It was an opportunity for Penticton and area residents to discuss concerns about crime with a top RCMP official and share ideas for helping reduce illegal activity in the city.

A Community Policing Forum Wednesday night attracted a large crowd at the convention centre.

The regional detachment commander gave an overview of current crime trends in Penticton and outlined some of the RCMPs initiatives and priorities for improving public safety in the city.

People then had their chance to ask questions and share some of their experiences with criminal activity.

“If there’s criticisms we need to hear them so we can address that. And if there’s ideas people want to get forward to us, then we need to address those as well,” said Regional Detachment Commander Supt. Ted De Jager. “The intent is to ensure the whole community has a voice.”

Some of the common concerns were criminal activity related to the illegal drug trade and mental illness.

Some people expressed frustration that police don’t take minor crimes seriously enough.