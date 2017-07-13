Flood debris being removed from along lakefronts in the Okanagan

The cleanup is underway on Okanagan Lake where barges are being used to remove flood debris from along the foreshore.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the waste material includes unclaimed broken docks and unregistered boats, garbage, barrels and large trees and stumps.

Damaged docks and pilings still in place are the responsibility of the owners as is small, woody debris on private property.

Residents are advised to put “do not remove” signs on any debris they want left behind and to flag the items with orange fluorescent tape or paint.

On Thursday, the barge crews are working along the shore at McKinley Landing in Kelowna. They’ll then move north through Lake Country and along Westside Road.

The debris removal begins Friday at the south end of Wood Lake and then moves to Kalamalka Lake.

Emergency Operations says sandbags in stagnant water could contain mould so people removing them should wear N95 respirators, nitrile gloves and rubber boots. They should also wash hands and clothes afterwards.

Sandbags can be put along street fronts for pickup with burlap and polypropylene bags in separate piles.