Water quality warnings lifted for thousands of West Kelowna residents

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded water quality advisories for people on three of its delivery systems.

The advisories were issued in May for about 2150 homes serviced by the Pritchard, Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates water systems.

There was an increase in turbidity in water drawn from Okanagan Lake because of spring runoff and flooding activity.

The water in the three systems is disinfected with chlorination but is unfiltered.

The city says turbidity has returned to normal levels.