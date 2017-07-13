Railway crossing and driver distraction led to 2015 fatal accident in Langley: TSB

The complexity of the railway crossing along with driver distraction are what led to an accident involving a train and an ambulance that claimed the life of an 87-year-old woman in Langley in 2015.

After a lengthy investigation into the Sept. 11, 2015 accident, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) released their findings Thursday.

The fatal accident happened when a northbound train hit the back end of an ambulance; which was carrying an elderly woman, at 216th Street and Glover Road. The woman, Helena Theodora Van Gool of Langley, was immediately airlifted to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The TSB’s investigation found the ambulance entered the intersection when the crossing warning system was on — the crossing bell was ringing, the flashing lights were activated, and the gates were coming down.

According to the TSB’s finding:

“The ambulance driver, whose cell phone was active at the time, was intending to make a left-hand turn, but stopped on the tracks when a lowered crossing gate for the opposite lane appeared to be blocking the way forward. In an attempt to fit the ambulance between the main track and that lowered gate, the ambulance was edged forward, but not enough to move it clear of the approaching train. It was later found that the lowered gate was not an impediment to the ambulance moving forward.”

The report noted the “complex” design of the crossing; which included multiple lanes, two rail tracks close together, and many different visual cues, some of them harder to see or appearing to be contradictory—as a contributing factor in this accident.

The design coupled with the distraction by cell phone use likely decreased the driver’s ability to cross safely, according to the TSB.

“Technology has done much to make the interactions of road vehicles and trains safer. It can also do more. But drivers too must do their part,” Peter Hickli, TSB investigator-in-charge said in a release.

Included in the TSB’s report are two rail safety advisories. The first involves safety issues that arose from conflicting information given by the railway crossing and road traffic signals at the Crush Crescent-Glover Road crossing in Langley. The second advisory focuses on resolving the jurisdictional responsibility for proper roadway markings at this particular crossing between Transport Canada, the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Township of Langley and Canadian Pacific, who owns the railway.

Since the 2015 accident, the TSB said a number of steps have been taken to improve safety at this railway crossing that include relocating the warning system and upgrading the equipment; installing flashing lights overhead for better visibility, repainting some pavement markings and adding an LED sign warning of an approaching train.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says the driver of the ambulance is no longer at the wheel of emergency vehicles.

Executive Vice-President Linda Lupini says hands-free phone conversations create distraction following the Transportation Safety Board’s findings that the driver’s phone was active.

“That employee continues to be employed by BC Emergency Health Services, although the employee is no longer driving ambulances. And now that we have the final report, we will continue to look at appropriate steps we have to take to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

She says there have been changes to driver training during this investigation, including how to approach railroad tracks.

~ with files from Amy Judd and Kyle Benning