July 13, 2017 10:29 am

‘Aspiring police pup’ looking to be reunited with mom or dad: Vancouver Police

By Assignment Editor/News Anchor  CKNW
Vancouver Police are hoping you’ll able to help them track down the owners of a seemingly ambitious pup.

In a post on Twitter Thursday, Vancouver Police have shared a photo of a dog that walked into their Graveley Street office.

The photo’s caption reads, “dear mom or dad: I went to follow my dream and tried to apply to be the next VPD police service dog this morning. They were really nice but they said they aren’t hiring handsome dogs today.”

The post goes on to say that the aspiring K-9 is waiting for mom or dad at the Vancouver Animal Shelter on Raymur Street.

Global News