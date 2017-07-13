‘Swap Club’: Montreal author Lauren Wise explores swingers parties, sexual subculture

Swapping, swinging and sex…set in Montreal, Swap Club is a novel about couples who have a steamy secret.

Montreal author and comedic writer Lauren Wise joined Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the recent success of her first book, which was released on Feb. 14, 2017.

Wise grew up in Hampstead, an upper-class borough in the city’s west end, where her writing interest was piqued by urban legends that surrounded certain social events in that part of town.

“When I was growing up I always heard stories about key parties on the outskirts of Montreal. As I grew up and became an adult those stories were still hanging around, lingering in the corners of our communities,” Wise said about the inspiration to write a fictional story about one of the city’s fabled (or not?) sexual subcultures.

Key parties are when couples go to a party and the male guest puts their set of keys into a bowl. At the end of the party, the female guest would retrieve a set of keys from the bowl and go home with the associated male guest regardless of who their date was.

“I always felt there was a story here to be told… One night while I was in bed, I [thought] a club, memberships, and it kind of came like that.”

A brief synopsis and chapter 3, where main character Val Matthews and her partner Ryan are introduced to a secret Westmount swingers club, is available on worldsbeststory.com — warning: this link may be unsafe for work [NSFW].

“At the heart of the story, it’s about somebody who is not happy,” Wise said. She said the novel can be read through an explicitly playful, comedic and curious lens.

“Anybody can relate to somebody who is unhappy and is looking to make a change.”

The book was optioned by a film production firm and is currently in the development process.

Wise said that she will be part of the creation process, which includes casting but remained tight-lipped on the project during the interview.

Wise recently shared a photo of the first draft of a sequel on her instagram page.

Swap Club is available on Amazon.ca, chapters.indigo.ca and barnesandnoble.com.