Environment Canada investigating possible tornado north of London

Environment Canada is looking into whether a tornado touched down north of London on Wednesday night.

The national weather agency has received multiple reports of funnel clouds in Lucan and officials are now trying to determine if any touched down, forming a tornado.

Environment Canada’s Mitch Meredith told AM980 information they receive from the public like photos and video helps in their review.

“We’re looking into that from all kinds of viewers and spotters and any data we can get and then looking at the weather radar and analyzing it,” he said. “We’ll put it all together and hopefully put out a report or our findings in the next day or two.”

Meredith adds they’ll likely decide Thursday morning whether a team will be sent to the area to investigate.

Environment Canada has received some reports of minor damage caused by the storm in Lucan.

If it’s confirmed to be a tornado, it would be the third in Ontario this year.

The national weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday morning for the London region.