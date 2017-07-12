Kelowna fire death called homicide

Kelowna RCMP have released the name of the victim of an explosive fire on Stockwell Ave. Apr. 1 and are now calling his death a homicide.

Michael Madsen died in the blaze that gutted the home in the middle of the night.

RCMP say he lived at the home with other men and are now asking the public to assist them in investigating his homicide.

The 23-year-old’s death has been linked to the drug trade and organized crime.

Police are looking for anyone who may have had contact with Madsen at or away from the home at 941 Stockwell Ave. the night and hours before his death to contact Cpl. Judith Bertrand at the RCMP serious crime unit at 250-470-6327.

They’ve released a photo of a car Madsen was associated with before his death.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to remind the public about the dangers linked to Organized Crime activities and any associations to individuals affiliated to the drug trade and to contact the Kelowna RCMP if any identifiable Organized Crime groups are observed in Kelowna,” said a press release on the homicide.