$500K in damage after fire destroys barn, drive shed south of Woodstock

Damage is pegged at half a million dollars after a blaze tore through a barn, drive shed in Oxford County on July 12, 2017.

A fire in Oxford County has destroyed a barn and drive shed, with damage estimated at $500,000.

The barn, south of Woodstock, contained large farm machinery.

No injuries were reported and the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time but the exact cause remains under investigation.

Oxford OPP and the South-West Oxford Fire Department were called to reports of a structure fire on Pigram Line in South-West Oxford Township just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Pigram Line was closed for several hours due to the blaze.

