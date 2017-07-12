‘Snowsnaps: The Band Contest’ aims to audition youngsters for TV series

Snowtime! was one of Quebec’s most successful animated films of 2015 after garnering worldwide attention including a Sundance Kids Official Selection in 2016.

It was soon after the release of the movie that producer Marie-Claude Beauchamp and its creators saw the success of the film helped kids to seek outdoor adventure.

“We realized that kids had a bit of a challenge to undertake the responsibility of being outside alone,” said Beauchamp about further developing the franchise with a new goal.

“We need to bring kids back outside.”

They began their focus on a spin-off in the form of a television series called Snowsnaps and the show’s creators are now looking for five young actors who can talk, sing and dance.

READ MORE: A career in animation? Montrealer Ted Ty shares his Hollywood story

Beauchamp, who is part of the show’s production team, joined Global’s Laura Casella to talk about Snowsnaps: The Band Contest which aims to help in casting for the spin-off.

During the show’s conception stage, its creators realized that kids mostly memorized the music from the original movie.

READ MORE: Rookie Quebec filmmaker the first Canadian to debut movie on YouTube

The producers decided to compose their own music for the show which would require the young performers to sing.

Snowsnaps: The Band Contest is ideally looking for bilingual candidates as the show will be broadcast on Corus Entertainment‘s Teletoon and Télétoon networks.

Beauchamp mentioned in the interview that candidates shouldn’t worry about being perfect in both languages, they just need the capability of speaking English and French.

She insisted that candidates should record themselves singing an a capella rendition of a featured Snowtime‘ song and submit to the contest website:

Je suis le vent

Liberté

Les héros

Amour d’hiver

L’hymne

Liberty

The Heroes

You’re My Sweater

Hymn

Snowsnaps: The Band Contest is open to Canadian youngsters between the ages of 12 and 17 and closes July 31 at midnight.