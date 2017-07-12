St. Thomas man charged after daredevil climbs 42-metre construction crane

A 29-year-old St. Thomas man is facing charges after someone climbed a 42-metre construction crane on a dare.

According to police, a resident called 911 after noticing a person at the top of the crane at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

READ MORE: ‘Rooftopping’ gone wrong? Toronto woman charged with mischief after crane rescue

Police, fire and ambulance all attended the scene where the man was ordered down repeatedly.

Officers made contact with the suspect via cellphone and eventually, he crawled down the crane.

READ MORE: York Regional Police issue safety warning after several crane climbing incidents

The suspect was arrested and police say a 29-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with mischief and breach of conditions for consuming alcohol.

He will appear in court to answer to the charges in August.