Crime
July 11, 2017 10:45 pm
Updated: July 11, 2017 10:49 pm

Police allegedly beat her after mistaking her for a 170-pound bald man. She weighs 115 lbs.

By Staff The Associated Press

Tatyana Hargrove, a black 19-year-old who said she was beaten by police who mistook her for a 170-pound bald man suspected of wielding a machete in a store.

NAACP Bakersfield
A A

A black teenager who says she was roughed up by Bakersfield police had been mistaken for a bigger, bald man who’d reportedly threatened people with a machete.

Tatyana Hargrove’s video account was posted on Facebook by the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP, which contends race played a role in the June 18 incident.

The 19-year-old says she was punched in the mouth and bitten by a police dog after an officer confronted her at gunpoint.

She was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

READ MORE: City of Toronto launches campaign to fight anti-black racism

Story continues below

A police report obtained by the Bakersfield Californian says officers thought Hargrove was male and was dressed like the machete-wielding suspect, a 170-pound, 5-foot-10 man who was later arrested.

Hargrove is 5’2″ and 115 pounds.

Bakersfield Police told NBC affiliate KGET-17 that no internal investigation is happening at this time.

Sgt. Ryan Kroeker told the network that officers at the scene were spoken with to determine whether “everything appeared to be legitimate.”

“So it has been reviewed. It’s also been reviewed a second time and at this point in time there is no internal affairs investigation into these allegations at this time,” he said.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
bakersfield police tatyana hargrove
bakersfield tatyana hargrove
naacp tatyana hargrove
tatyana hargrove
tatyana hargrove alleged police beating
tatyana hargrove bakersfield
tatyana hargrove bakersfield police
tatyana hargrove naacp
tatyana hargrove police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News