Police allegedly beat her after mistaking her for a 170-pound bald man. She weighs 115 lbs.

A black teenager who says she was roughed up by Bakersfield police had been mistaken for a bigger, bald man who’d reportedly threatened people with a machete.

Tatyana Hargrove’s video account was posted on Facebook by the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP, which contends race played a role in the June 18 incident.

The 19-year-old says she was punched in the mouth and bitten by a police dog after an officer confronted her at gunpoint.

She was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

A police report obtained by the Bakersfield Californian says officers thought Hargrove was male and was dressed like the machete-wielding suspect, a 170-pound, 5-foot-10 man who was later arrested.

Hargrove is 5’2″ and 115 pounds.

Bakersfield Police told NBC affiliate KGET-17 that no internal investigation is happening at this time.

Sgt. Ryan Kroeker told the network that officers at the scene were spoken with to determine whether “everything appeared to be legitimate.”

“So it has been reviewed. It’s also been reviewed a second time and at this point in time there is no internal affairs investigation into these allegations at this time,” he said.