National Music Centre’s k.d. lang exhibit celebrates singer’s country roots

A new exhibit being unveiled during Calgary Stampede is honouring an Alberta star known for her country roots.

The exhibit celebrating Edmonton songstress k.d. lang opens Wednesday at the National Music Centre (NMC).

It coincides with the 25th anniversary of her hit album Ingénue released in March 1992.

“Working on this exhibition with NMC made me look back a bit on my life as a performance artist challenging norms, and how my evolving style became just as important as the performance itself,” Lang said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I hope the public enjoys the exhibition as I’ve enjoyed performing in those pieces and playing those instruments in my career.

Exhibitions manager Sam Cronk said the exhibit features 20 outfits worn by lang through the 80s and 90s, including the white ballgown worn during the Miss Chatelaine music video and an embellished Nudie Cohn suit.

“There’s those kind of outfits on display too, that really show her country-punk roots. Hootenanny-punk, I guess you’d call it,” Cronk said.

Cronk said the exhibit also features a mandolin and guitar that were used by lang.

“She isn’t really known as an instrumentalist, which is too bad. Because she’s a superb guitar player and a superb string player. She actually started her career playing classical piano.”

Cronk said k.d. lang worked extensively with the NMC on the exhibit and even chatted with organizers about the featured outfits. Cronk told News Talk 770 that interview is a central piece of the exhibit.

“She gave behind the scenes stories about certain outfits, where they came from and why they’re important to her. Fun little stories that you’ll only really see in the exhibit,” he said.

He said he hopes lang will be able to visit the NMC when she returns to Calgary in August as part of a world tour.

“We wanted to create something that’s dynamic and bright and lively, and quirky and engaging as well – to match her persona and her very, very unique career.”

k.d. lang will perform at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on August 23 and 24. Tickets are still available.