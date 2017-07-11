SaskEnergy applies for delivery rate increase

SaskEnergy has applied for a 2.3 per cent delivery increase effective November 1, 2017.

The utility company applied to the Saskatchewan Rate Review panel to increase delivery charges – which would be a $1.65 increase on your monthly bill.

The remaining portion of the bill, the commodity rate is unchanged at $3.65/Gigajoule (GJ).

“As a focus on pipeline safety we continually upgrade existing infrastructure, while investing in the tools and technologies which form part of our system integrity program,” said Ken From, SaskEnergy president and chief executive officer.

“This coming year we have major projects planned to expand and move pipeline infrastructure away from the development occurring in both Saskatoon and Regina.”

SaskEnergy adds even with the increase, the delivery charges will be the lowest in Western Canada.

SaskEnergy last adjusted its delivery service rate last year when it implemented an 8.6 per cent increase, while also lowering its commodity rate by 14 per cent which led to an overall increase of around $1.70/month for residential customers.

SaskEnergy has added more than 54,000 new residential, business and industrial customers since 2008.