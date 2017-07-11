MMIW inquiry commissioner Marilyn Poitras resigns

A University of Saskatchewan law professor who was serving as one of the commissioners for Canada’s inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women has stepped down.

Marilyn Poitras resigned Tuesday, citing the inquiry’s current structure. She adds her name to a growing list of people connected to the troubled inquiry who have left their jobs since it began its work eight months ago.

In addition to Poitras, the inquiry has lost executive director Michele Moreau, director of operations Chantale Courcy, director of communications Sue Montgomery and manager of community relations Tanya Kappo.

Last week, however, chief commissioner Marion Buller said she was pleased with the inquiry’s progress and its pace, and said the staff who have left have done so to pursue other opportunities.

“People are leaving because of personal reasons and for positive reasons,” Buller said of the slew of departures from her office.

“In some cases they’ve been offered jobs of a lifetime … This sort of change is to be expected.”

Buller said she, personally, had no intention of stepping aside.

The loss of Poitras, who began her career as a native court worker and has long focused on constitutional and Aboriginal law, will add to the questions swirling around the inquiry. Four commissioners remain, including Buller.

The nationwide probe into violence against Indigenous women and girls began last September and is scheduled to run until Dec. 31, 2018. It is expected to cost taxpayers just under $54 million.

-With files from the Canadian Press