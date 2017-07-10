Neighbours report explosion before flames erupt from Vernon apartment

Vernon residents were startled by an explosion Monday evening.

The loud bang was followed by flames seen coming from the top floor of the Arbor Lee Apartment building off Alexis Park Drive.

“I heard a loud boom,” Eric Draht said.

@TourismVernon apartment unit at the arbour lee just burst into flames in vernon @KelownaNow pic.twitter.com/r63DalPpN4 — Eric Draht (@ERICTR0N) July 11, 2017

Megan Smith was driving home when she spotted the large flames coming from the building on 40 Avenue. She stopped and filmed fire trucks and an ambulance rushing to the blaze.

Vernon residents near the fire tell Global News crews have begun tackling the fire in the roof area above a top-floor unit.

More to come