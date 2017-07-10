Military plane crash in Mississippi leaves 16 dead, rescue effort underway

16 people were believed to have been killed from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi, reports CNN and the New York Times. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refuelling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometres) north of Jackson.

The Marine Corps says it operated the plane but has provided no information on where the flight originated or where it was going. Andy Jones says he was working on his family’s catfish farm when he heard a boom and looked up and saw the plane corkscrewing down to the ground.

Initially, just five people had been confirmed dead confirmed dead, Banks told The Greenwood Commonwealth. He said a helicopter was searching for others around the crash site in a soybean field.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a Marine C-130 “experienced a mishap” Monday evening. Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks, no relation to the sheriff, said the crash was reported about 4 p.m. CDT and debris from the plane was scattered in a radius of about 5 miles (8 kilometres).

Officials did not have information on what caused the crash or where the flight originated.