Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

RCMP are investigating a serious collision in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police say a man was riding his motorcycle on the Walker Service Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday when he lost control of his bike.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was ejected from his bike. He has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP accident scene analyst is at the site of the crash. The investigation into the accident continues.