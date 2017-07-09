Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
RCMP are investigating a serious collision in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Police say a man was riding his motorcycle on the Walker Service Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday when he lost control of his bike.
Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was ejected from his bike. He has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An RCMP accident scene analyst is at the site of the crash. The investigation into the accident continues.
