Trump’s call to work with Putin on cybersecurity baffles U.S. politicians

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to “move forward” with Russia in a constructive matter, and he says that could even mean forming a joint “cybersecurity unit” with the country.

The president made those comments in a series of tweets Sunday morning, summarizing what he and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about during their first official sit-down meeting last week at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.



Story continues below Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Trump added that he “strongly pressed” Putin twice over Russian meddling in the U.S. election during their meeting, something Putin has “vehemently denied.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did not answer directly when asked Sunday if Trump had accepted Putin’s denial, but told reporters in Ukraine that Trump’s conversation with Putin on election interference went about “the way we expected.”

U.S. lawmakers were quick to denounce Trump’s suggestion of working with Russia to strengthen cybersecurity, pointing out the irony of the statement.

Sen. John McCain spoke to CBS’ “Face the Nation” following the tweets.

“I am sure that Vladimir Putin could be of enormous assistance in that effort, since he’s doing the hacking,” he said.

Another Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, called Trump’s meeting with Putin “disastrous” in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“When it comes to Russia, I am dumbfounded, I am disappointed, and at the end of the day, he’s hurting his presidency by not embracing the fact that Putin is a bad guy,” Graham said.

He added working with Russia on cybersecurity isn’t the dumbest idea he’s heard, “but it’s pretty close.”

WATCH: Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC responds to Trump's call to work with Russia, saying it's not the dumbest idea "but it's pretty close." #MTP pic.twitter.com/8eK1y7A25a — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 9, 2017

Several politicians took to Twitter themselves to counter the president’s idea.

Working with #Putin to combat cyber hacking & letting him take the lead in #Syria is letting the fox guard the henhouse… pic.twitter.com/zQHHOJGUZz — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 9, 2017

A cyber security working group with the very perpetrators of the attack on our election? Might as well just mail our ballots to Moscow. pic.twitter.com/RjbhhI4MTw — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 9, 2017

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio blasted the idea in a series of tweets, saying Putin “will never be a trusted ally.”

While reality & pragmatism requires that we engage Vladimir Putin, he will never be a trusted ally or a reliable constructive partner. 1/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 9, 2017

Partnering with Putin on a "Cyber Security Unit" is akin to partnering with Assad on a "Chemical Weapons Unit". 2/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 9, 2017

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, defended Trump’s proposal, saying working with Russia on cybersecurity “doesn’t mean we ever trust Russia.”

“We can’t trust Russia and we won’t ever trust Russia. But you keep those that you don’t trust closer so that you can always keep an eye on ’em and keep them in check.”

— With files from the Associated Press