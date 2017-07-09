12 hospitalized after suspicious fire in seniors home

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has taken over an investigation into a suspicious fire at a seniors home in Terrebonne early Sunday morning.

Emergency services received a call at around 1:30 a.m. reporting a fire at the Oasis residence on St-Louis Street.

Upon arrival crews confirmed there was indeed a fire and proceeded to evacuate the building.

Several residents were seen on their balconies calling for help.

Firefighters and emergency crews were quickly able to help the home’s 43 residents escape the inferno.

READ MORE: Quebec government proposes regulations for seniors residences

A total of 12 residents were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

However, one resident, a 94-year-old woman is being treated for serious burns.

Capt. Benôit Bilodeau with Terrebonne police said they fear for her life.

Some 70 firefighters from Terrebonne and neighbouring communities were called in to battle the blaze.

The building was heavily damaged and after a preliminary analysis of the scene, firefighters discovered elements indicating the fire is of a “suspicious nature,” Bilodeau said in a written statement.

Terrebonne police were initially in charge of the investigation, but it has since been handed over to provincial police.

The cause is not yet known.

— With files from The Canadian Press