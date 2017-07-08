End of an era as ‘The Zipper’ ride retires from Calgary Stampede

‘The Zipper’, a ride that has been both thrilling riders and making them lose their mini doughnuts at the Calgary Stampede for five decades, has been retired.

It’s the end of an era in midway fun.

“It really was unique in its nature and we are going to miss it,” Scooter Korek, VP of client relations with North American Midway Entertainment, said. “It was really one of the quintessential amusement rides. It was just a great thrill. But nothing last forever I guess.”

“The Zipper was totally unique,” Korek said.

The Zipper consists of a long, oblong frame that rotates like a Ferris wheel with a cable around its edge that pulls 12 free-flipping cars around the ride. The rotation allows for each passenger capsule to flip end-over-end, with an unpredictable experience. So if a rider wants a more unnerving time, he can shift his body weight and flip the car even more.

The ride was first designed 50-years-ago and the manufacturer that designed and constructed it is no longer in business, so it was becoming difficult to get parts for the ride, according to North American Midway.

“Safety is paramount with what we do at North American Midway, so the second that we don’t feel comfortable about something, we’re going to fix it. And the Zipper’s parts were just a lot harder to find,” Korek said.

The Zipper had all the aspects of a great ride and had a reputation for being rough on riders. From the minute you were locked into its fearsome cages you either felt giddy with anticipation of a fun ride or sheer terror. The Zipper went upside down, turned around, and seemed to last a very long time for some riders.

“I went on the Zipper with the reporter from Saskatoon once and I get off and I was sick to my stomach in the garbage can and I said ‘well my zipper days are now over.'” Korek said.

Even a veteran carny like Scooter Korek is no match for the hair raising ride.

The Zipper was even named by Popular Mechanics as one of the strangest amusement park rides in the world.

So what is going to top the daunting Zipper when it comes to hard core thrill seekers on the Calgary Stampede midway? Midway veterans suggest checking out ‘Mach 3’.