Vandalism spree across Winnipeg causes more than $10,000 in damage

Police have made an arrest after 25 newspaper boxes were vandalized over the past few months.

The string of vandalism ran from April to July of this year and caused more than $10,000 in damage.

On Friday evening, Dustin Curtis Fidler, 27, was arrested near Main Street and Matheson Avenue

He was charged with several offenses including 25 counts of mischief under $5,000, theft, possession of break and enter tools, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with his probation order.