Vandalism spree across Winnipeg causes more than $10,000 in damage
A A
Police have made an arrest after 25 newspaper boxes were vandalized over the past few months.
The string of vandalism ran from April to July of this year and caused more than $10,000 in damage.
On Friday evening, Dustin Curtis Fidler, 27, was arrested near Main Street and Matheson Avenue
He was charged with several offenses including 25 counts of mischief under $5,000, theft, possession of break and enter tools, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with his probation order.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.