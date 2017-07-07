Okanagan athletes headed to the North American Indigenous Games

More than 30 athletes from the Okanagan Nation will be competing at the North American Indigenous Games in Toronto later this month.

“It [is] quite an honour to be a part of the team,” said athlete Stéphane Richard.

The 18-year-old is a recent graduate from Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary School and has been playing lacrosse since he was a preschooler.

He will be part of B.C.’s lacrosse team at the games along with players from around the province. While the teen will be there to compete he is also looking forward to meeting other participants and having a once in a lifetime experience.

Richard said he hopes his participation helps challenge negative stereotypes about indigenous people.

Syilx participants will be involved in archery, athletics, basketball, lacrosse, rifle shooting, softball, volleyball and wrestling.

The event runs from July 16 to 22 in Toronto.