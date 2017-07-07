6 cars leave tracks as train derails in southern Alberta

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a train derailment near Lundbreck Falls, Alta. on Friday afternoon, which saw six railcars come off the tracks.

RCMP told Global News the incident happened at about 3 p.m., and confirmed no one was injured.

There are no concerns about noxious fumes or contamination, RCMP said, and Highway 3 is unaffected by the derailment.

There was a brief fire at the scene, which has since been put out.

A CP rail crew was dispatched to help with the situation.