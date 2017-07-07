Crime
21 people charged in Ottawa sweep of alleged street-level drug dealers

By The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say a total of 80 charges have been laid in an investigation dubbed Project Flurry.

OTTAWA – Police say 21 people, including three youths, are charged in an investigation targeting street-level drug dealers in Ottawa’s Byward Market and downtown core.

Investigators says a variety of drugs were seized, including cocaine, amphetamines, heroin and opioid pills.

They say analysis is still pending on many of the drugs seized.

Police say a total of 80 charges have been laid against the Ottawa residents, who range in age from 16 to 55.

The say two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl are among those charged.

The street level drug sweep was dubbed Project Flurry.

