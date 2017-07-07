Prince Harry visits seriously ill 5-year-old boy in Leeds

Prince Harry stopped by the home of a seriously ill 5-year-old boy on Friday to pay his well wishes and chat with the family.

Oliver Rooney, of Leeds, England, suffers from Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, a rare chromosome condition that affects many parts of the body. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, the most common features of this disorder include “a characteristic facial appearance, delayed growth and development, intellectual disability, and seizures.”

Harry, 32, met with Oliver and his family at their home in Northern England, where a group of volunteers are transforming the backyard into a safe play space. The garden makeover is the 300th Helping Hands project from charity WellChild, of which Harry has been a patron since 2007.