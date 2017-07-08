Canada
July 8, 2017 2:15 pm
Updated: July 8, 2017 2:27 pm

Quebec man charged after allegedly causing disturbance on flight to Cuba

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Quebec man is facing several charges after an unruly passenger forced a Sunwing Airlines flight bound for Cuba to return to Montreal under a fighter jet escort on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

File / Getty Images
A A

A Laval, Que. man has been was charged in connection with an incident on a Sunwing Airlines flight that caused U-S fighter jets to be scrambled.

Charalabos Nassios was arraigned by video conference in a Montreal courtroom on charges that included assault, uttering threats and committing an act of violence against a person that is likely to endanger the safety of an aircraft.

READ MORE: Unruly passenger’ forces Sunwing flight headed from Montreal to Cuba to turn around

The Crown objected to his release and the 39-year-old is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a bail hearing.

He was also charged with breaking a court-imposed condition not to drink alcohol or have alcoholic beverages in his possession.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal police arrest “unruly passenger” on Cuba-bound flight

An airline spokeswoman said flight WG604, which had departed Montreal for Cayo Coco,Cuba on Thursday, turned around due to a passenger making threats.

NORAD spokesman Lt. Commander Joe Nawrocki said a pair of U.S. Air Force F-15 jets were dispatched from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts and intercepted the aircraft near Albany, N.Y.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Charalabos Nassios
Cuba flight
Montreal flight
Montreal Police
Sunwing Airlines
Sunwing Flight

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News