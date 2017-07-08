Quebec man charged after allegedly causing disturbance on flight to Cuba

A Laval, Que. man has been was charged in connection with an incident on a Sunwing Airlines flight that caused U-S fighter jets to be scrambled.

Charalabos Nassios was arraigned by video conference in a Montreal courtroom on charges that included assault, uttering threats and committing an act of violence against a person that is likely to endanger the safety of an aircraft.

The Crown objected to his release and the 39-year-old is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a bail hearing.

He was also charged with breaking a court-imposed condition not to drink alcohol or have alcoholic beverages in his possession.

An airline spokeswoman said flight WG604, which had departed Montreal for Cayo Coco,Cuba on Thursday, turned around due to a passenger making threats.

NORAD spokesman Lt. Commander Joe Nawrocki said a pair of U.S. Air Force F-15 jets were dispatched from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts and intercepted the aircraft near Albany, N.Y.