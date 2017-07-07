Bob Layton Editorial: When our values conflict with the law

It’s Friday — and there is one main thing on your mind: the $10 million settlement to Omar Khadr.

Richard feels disgust and outrage. He says it seems tantamount to funding terrorism.

Dianne wonders if our soldiers who were injured in the war on terrorism should sue the government for their physical injuries or PTSD.

Terry Facebooks that it seems to penalize the taxpayer to reward terrorism.

Frederick wonders if we’ll be hearing from the family of the ISIS militant killed by a Canadian sniper.

Gerd wants to know what would have happened if the soldier killed by the hand grenade had been Canadian. Would there still be a settlement?

Vernon hopes President Trump brings it up to Prime Minister Trudeau at the G-20. “So, you’re paying terrorists to kill our soldiers?”

On the other side of the conversation coin, in regards to the Canadian legal wrong-doing, David says the rule of law must apply to everyone, or it means nothing.

And, the last word goes to Maria, who says when the legalities beg to be applied equally, it sometimes puts our values at conflict with the law.

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.