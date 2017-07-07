Sports
July 7, 2017 6:16 am

BC Lions down Montreal Alouettes on the road

By News Anchor  CKNW

The BC Lions defeated the Montreal Alouettes Thursday night.

The BC Lions have won their second game in a row, defeating the Montreal Alouettes 23-16 on the road Thursday night.

BC’s points came from Jeremiah Johnson, Ty Long, and Travis Lulay with a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to put them ahead for good.

Boris Bede and Tyrell Sutton both put Montreal on the board.

The Lions next play the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, July 15.

