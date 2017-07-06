RCMP investigating alleged attempted abduction of 3-year-old near Sicamous, B.C.

RCMP are investigating after an alleged attempted abduction of a three-year-old in Malakwa, near the town of Sicamous, B.C., on Thursday morning.

The mother of the child told police her three-year-old was playing on the front lawn of their rural property in the 4000-block of Malawka Road at about 10:30 when she heard yelling.

That’s when she saw a man standing about 10 feet from her child with what looked like a small dog or puppy.

Police said the mother called the child to her, while the suspect scooped up the dog, got into a late model Lincoln sedan and fled.

The man is described as Caucasian, 40 to 45 years of age with short, thinning blonde hair. He is of average height and build. The vehicle is described as a black, late model Lincoln with four doors and a B.C. license plate. The dog was small and tan and white in colour.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sicamous RCMP or Crime Stoppers.