Dramatic rescue gives Fort St. John Mountie a (duck) feather in his cap

It was a rescue that could have easily gone a-fowl.

In the early hours on July 4 in Fort St. John, B.C. a passerby heard a small sound coming from a storm sewer grate.

The Good Samaritan notified the local RCMP detachment and Const. Tristan Williams flew into high gear and removed the grate to find five trembling ducklings.

The downy ducklings had fallen through the grate while following behind their mother.

Const. Williams was able to lean down through the opening and retrieve them safely one-by-one.

After getting advice from the Avian Rescue Authorities, the siblings were returned to their home environment, where they were reunited with their mother.

The entire family was unharmed.