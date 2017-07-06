Shots fired in Richmond; 45-year-old man in custody

A 45-year-old Richmond man is in police custody after reports of shots being fired on Wednesday afternoon.

More than 10 Richmond RCMP officers and Lower Mainland police service dogs surrounded the 4000-block of Boundary Road after an alleged altercation happened between two groups, which led to a gun going off.

The Richmond man, who is known to police, was treated at the scene for non-gunshot related injuries before being taken into custody. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said they believe the incident is not gang-related.

The Richmond RCMP is continuing to investigate.