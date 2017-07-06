Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of father and son in Panorama Hills

Calgary police have charged a man in a double homicide in northwest Calgary that investigators believe started as an altercation and escalated to a “violent assault.”

Chandrababu Thambu, 56, and his son Preijanthan Chandrababu, 25, were killed on June 10.

The suspect was taken to hospital and received treatment for critical injuries, police said Thursday. He was known to the victims, but not a member of the family.

Calgarian Anandaloj Srianandan, 27, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

He is set to appear in court July 10.

