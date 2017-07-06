Entertainment
July 6, 2017 10:14 am

Ryan Gosling has an Instagram famous twin

By Jordan Appugliesi ETCanada.com
Keystone Press/ET Canada
A A

Ryan Gosling has a doppelgänger and he’s just as stylish.

The internet has uncovered Gosling’s Instagram famous twin. His name is Johannes Laschet and he’s from Aachen, Germany.

RELATED: New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ footage reveals more about Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford’s tense face-off

Story continues below

While Gosling may be a huge movie star, Laschet is a popular Instagram fashion blogger and the son of a German politician.

Laschet’s blog is called Dapper Style and he has over 30,000 followers on Instagram and counting. On his Instagram page, he shows off his latest stylish outfits and that striking resemblance to Gosling.

RELATED: ‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins is working on a Superman flick with Ryan Gosling

© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
dapper style
joe laschet instagram
johannes laschet
Ryan Gosling
ryan gosling doppelganger
ryan gosling germany
ryan gosling lookalike
ryan gosling twin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News