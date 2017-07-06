Ryan Gosling has an Instagram famous twin

Ryan Gosling has a doppelgänger and he’s just as stylish.

The internet has uncovered Gosling’s Instagram famous twin. His name is Johannes Laschet and he’s from Aachen, Germany.

While Gosling may be a huge movie star, Laschet is a popular Instagram fashion blogger and the son of a German politician.

Laschet’s blog is called Dapper Style and he has over 30,000 followers on Instagram and counting. On his Instagram page, he shows off his latest stylish outfits and that striking resemblance to Gosling.

