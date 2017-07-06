Sports
July 6, 2017 10:07 am

Sun Life Financial inks jersey sponsorship deal with Toronto Raptors

By Staff The Canadian Press

Jersey sponsorships will be introduced across the NBA as part of a three-year pilot program.

Sun Life Financial
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will wear a Sun Life patch on their jerseys next season.

The team says the Sun Life patch will appear on the front left shoulder of game jerseys.

The Raptors have been partners with the Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada for seven years.

The new jersey featuring the Sun Life logo will be officially unveiled this fall.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

