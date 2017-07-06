Sun Life Financial inks jersey sponsorship deal with Toronto Raptors

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will wear a Sun Life patch on their jerseys next season.

Jersey sponsorships will be introduced across the NBA as part of a three-year pilot program.

The team says the Sun Life patch will appear on the front left shoulder of game jerseys.

The Raptors have been partners with the Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada for seven years.

The new jersey featuring the Sun Life logo will be officially unveiled this fall.