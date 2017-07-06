Canada
July 6, 2017 10:24 am

Not all Montreal beaches open on year’s hottest day so far

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH BELOW: As temperatures soar, Montrealers are looking to cool off at one of several beaches in and around the city. But as Global’s Billy Shields reports, not all beaches are open.

West Islanders who hit the beach out in Île-Bizard were out of luck Thursday morning, as the municipal beach there is closed.

However, West Islanders won’t have to travel too far to soak up the sun, as both public beaches out at Cap-Saint-Jacques in Pierrefonds are open.

WATCH BELOW: Global’s Kim Sullivan has Montreal’s weather forecast for Thursday, July 6

With temperatures expected to reach 29 C, but feel like 34 with the humidex, cooling off is top of mind for many Montrealers.

In other parts of Montreal, the beach at Parc Jean-Drapeau is open, as is the Clock Tower Beach at the Old Port. While the Clock Tower location features sand and refreshing mist, swimming is not allowed.

Longueuil’s municipal beach is also closed due to unusually high water levels. According to a news release on the city’s website, the beach will remain closed until mid-July.

 

