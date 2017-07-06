Richmond Fire
July 6, 2017 8:33 am

Small fire breaks out in Vancouver International Airport terminal

By Online News Producer  Global News

Fire crews were called to the Vancouver International Airport early Thursday morning.

Global News
A A

Fire crews were called to the Vancouver International Airport early Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the terminal.

The fire broke out in the Canadian and international departures area of the airport.

Luckily, security was able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

A fire investigator is now on scene to try and determine the cause of the fire.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Richmond Fire
Richmond Fire Department
Vancouver Airport
Vancouver Airport fire
Vancouver International Airport
YVR
YVR fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News