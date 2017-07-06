Small fire breaks out in Vancouver International Airport terminal
Fire crews were called to the Vancouver International Airport early Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the terminal.
The fire broke out in the Canadian and international departures area of the airport.
Luckily, security was able to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
A fire investigator is now on scene to try and determine the cause of the fire.
