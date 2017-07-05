Family voices concerns about bedbugs at North Vancouver motel

A Vernon family is raising concerns about what they say was an unpleasant stay at a North Vancouver motel.

The Stewart family say they were “eaten alive” by bedbugs while staying at the Comfort Inn on Capilano Road last month.

They claim the manager knew about the bedbug problem but allowed the family to stay in the room anyway.

“There were about four or so big bugs with eggs and lots of excrement stains,” said Kerrie Stewart. “There were lots of excrement stains around the mattresses so we knew it was bedbugs.”

Her husband added that to him the saddest thing about the situation is that the family has not had an apology from the motel, other than from the supervisor on duty at the time.

Kerrie posted about the incident on Facebook, where the post has been shared more than 11,000 times.

The Comfort Inn and Suites tells Global News it offered the family a two-night complimentary stay in another room, which they accepted.

The manager adds the bedbugs were in one room and it will be closed three or four days for bug removal.