World
July 5, 2017 7:00 am
Updated: July 5, 2017 7:01 am

Florida baby dies, left inside hot van for 8 hours

By Staff The Associated Press

The 7-week-old infant was left inside the hot van for eight hours.

Global News
A A

Florida authorities say an infant is dead after being left in a vehicle for about eight hours.

Northwest Florida Daily News reports the 7-week-old child was discovered Sunday night.

READ MORE: ‘I started screaming his name’: Devastated father speaks out after leaving baby to die in hot car

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a 911 call around 9:30 p.m.

WATCH:  Toronto Dad charged after baby left in hot car

The baby had been discovered dead inside a van at a family member’s home in Mary Esther. A family member was not aware the child’s mother had placed the baby in a rear-facing car seat inside the vehicle after church.

The National Weather Service says Sunday’s maximum heat index was 40 C.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
baby car seat
baby hot van
florida baby
Florida infant
hot van
infant dead Florida
infant dead hot van
summer heat baby

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News