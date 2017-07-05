Florida baby dies, left inside hot van for 8 hours
Florida authorities say an infant is dead after being left in a vehicle for about eight hours.
Northwest Florida Daily News reports the 7-week-old child was discovered Sunday night.
READ MORE: ‘I started screaming his name’: Devastated father speaks out after leaving baby to die in hot car
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a 911 call around 9:30 p.m.
WATCH: Toronto Dad charged after baby left in hot car
The baby had been discovered dead inside a van at a family member’s home in Mary Esther. A family member was not aware the child’s mother had placed the baby in a rear-facing car seat inside the vehicle after church.
The National Weather Service says Sunday’s maximum heat index was 40 C.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.