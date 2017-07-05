Crime
July 5, 2017

Kelowna RCMP investigate stabbing on Harvey Avenue

RCMP were investigating an assault on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna Tuesday evening.

RCMP say a 27-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday in a serious assault on Harvey Avenue near Richter Street.

Kelowna RCMP taped off the front property of three rooming houses on Harvey as they investigated the stabbing.

A 41-year-old man was taken into police custody, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

O’Donaghey asked if any witnesses to the alleged aggravated assault have not spoken to police to contact the Kelowna office.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

 

