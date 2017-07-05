Chilliwack councillor wants tougher penalties for backcountry shooters who aren’t careful

A Chilliwack city councillor wants tougher penalties for recreational shooters who take their guns into the backcountry, who he said could cause millions of dollars in damage if they’re not careful.

Sam Waddington said some people practise shooting with old barbecues, cars, and propane tanks, increasing the risk of a wildfire.

“These people are posting videos and photos and sharing them with friends and there needs to be a social understanding that this has huge multi-million dollar consequences,” he said.

And that’s money that would be better spent elsewhere, he added.

Waddington wants to see shooters hit with a $5,000 fine, as well as better enforcement.

He said a makeshift shooting gallery was blamed for a small fire last year, and with summer temperatures continuing to rise, he said people should be extra careful.